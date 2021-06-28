Snapdragon 888 Plus: The First Cell Phones With The Chip Unveiled

Snapdragon 888 Plus: Qualcomm officially announced the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor this Monday (28). With this, the brands that will launch the first smartphones with the next high-performance SoC were also revealed.

In a press release, the manufacturer stated that Asus, Honor, Motorola, Vivo and Xiaomi are the companies that are already working on devices with the new chip. The first devices are expected to be announced in the 3rd quarter of 2021.

“Snapdragon is synonymous with premium experiences on Android. Then 888 Plus will help deliver the entertainment, connectivity and premium experiences that users deserve,” said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president of Qualcomm.

With the announcement, Asus revealed that the processor will power the next models of the gamer line Rog Phone. According to Bryan Chang, the brand’s business manager, the chip ensures that “entertainment performance is taken to the next level”.

Honor also confirmed the collaboration with the manufacturer’s technology that will “set new industry standards”. Thus, the Snapdragon 888 Plus will be in the main variant of the Magic3 series, scheduled for the end of this year.