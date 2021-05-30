Snapdragon 888 Plus Sign Seen In GeekBench Records

Snapdragon 888 Plus, which is expected to come out as the clocked version of Qualcomm’s currently available flagship processor Snapdragon 888, was spotted on the GeekBench benchmark website.

Adding to my listing is an unnamed device powered by the “Lahaina” chipset, the codename for the Snapdragon 888 chip-on-a-chip that underpins many of the best Android phones on the market. It also includes clock speeds that are higher than the Snapdragon 888. This indicates that the device is an updated version of the current flagship chip.

The chipset probably has a primary core based on Arm Cortex-X1, running at 3.00 GHz. The CPU of Snapdragon 888’s Kryo 680 has a peak frequency of 2.84GHz. Besides that, there’s a tri-core cluster, possibly based on Cortex-A78. These are clocked at 2.4 GHz, the same clock speed as the Cortex-A78 CPUs of the Snapdragon 888. And finally, there seems to be four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.80 GHz, the same as the Snapdragon 888.

It’s not surprising to see that Qualcomm only increases the clock speed of the primary CPU core and leaves no other cores touching. Compared to previous mid-year updates, we can expect a more modest performance boost.

Since the Geekbench scores are only focused on CPU performance, we don’t see anything about graphics performance. However, the Adreno 660 GPU is also likely to offer higher graphics processing capabilities.

The mysterious Snapdragon 888 Plus device in question scored 1171 single-core and 3704 multi-core, respectively, from the GeekBench test. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S21 with Snapdragon 888 in versions sold in the USA and some countries scored 1043 points in single-core and 3090 points in multi-core. OnePlus 9 scored 1127 and 3667, respectively, in the tests.

It should be reminded that the benchmark results are easy to fake and Qualcomm has not yet confirmed the existence of the Snapdragon 888 Plus. The new chip will likely power flagship Android phones that will be released in the second half of the year.