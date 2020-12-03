Snapdragon 888: Mobile phones to mount the processor

In 2019 it was the Snapdragon 855. In 2020 it was the Snapdragon 865 and 865+. And in 2021 we ventured that the processor that mobile manufacturers would use for their high-end Android models would be the Snapdragon 875. But it has not been like that, since its name will be different. Because today Qualcomm has officially presented its new chipset: the Snapdragon 888.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

The new chip was unveiled at the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit, where Qualcomm Incorporated President Cristiano Amon highlighted the role that Snapdragon 8 series mobile platforms have played in driving the experiences of the next generation of mobile devices. In it, it was also announced that it will be present in the devices that reach the market in 2021 of brands such as:

Asus

Black shark

Lenovo

LG

Meizu

Motorola

Nubia

Realme

OnePlus

Oppo

Sharp

alive

ZTE

M11, Race and Find X with Snapdragon 888

Some of the companies have even confirmed which will be the models with which the mobile processor will reach consumers;

– Xiaomi has ensured that it will be in the new Mi11

– Realme will incorporate it into its new flagship ‘Race’

Oppo has reported that the new Find X series, which will launch worldwide in Q1 2021, will also feature the Snapdragon 888.

Motorola has ensured that the chipset will reach its moto g family also in 2021

Snapdragon 888 5G: features, power, details

We start from the basis that the chip is 5 nm, which means that the space it occupies on the board will be less. But smaller does not mean that it has tighter characteristics and we are going to tell you about it now.

The internal composition is 8 cores Kryo 680 at 2.84GHz, which will provide a very fast data movement. It will have an Adreno 660 GPU, designed to bring out all the graphics performance to all the applications that the user uses. Of course, the composition does not lack 5G antennas up to 7.5GBps, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, WiFi 6 and support for NFC.

We also do not forget artificial intelligence, which is responsible for a Hexagon 780 chip. Without straying too far from the classic specifications, the Snapdragon 888 5G supports up to 16 GB RAM and UFS 3.1 memory.

But what else is this little chip capable of? For starters, it will be able to support 4K displays at 60Hz refresh rate with HDR 10+. But where it stands out is in photography since it supports various compositions in the sensors up to a maximum of 200 MPX.

What stands out is its system for taking images and videos, as it takes advantage of the potential of the lenses thanks to its ISP (Image Signal Processor) system. This system helps to take 28 megapixel photos and 4K video by the wide angle, the camera and the front camera at the same time. It also maintains the ability to record 8K at 30fps or 4K HDR at 120fps.

In terms of performance, the most gamers will notice the difference with a much more fluid game. In addition, the Qualcomm Game Quick Touch feature will make the reaction time of the screen to the game practically to the touch, without wasting a second so that the keystrokes are made just when you want or need it most.



