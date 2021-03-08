‘Snapdragon 888 Lite’ surprise from Qualcomm

ARM-based mobile processors are getting harder to follow day by day. Especially on the Apple side, while things are keeping their simplicity, Qualcomm and MediaTek continue to announce new models almost every week. Qualcomm allegedly rolled up its sleeves to introduce another processor. The company is working on Snapdragon 888 Lite, which does not have an internal 5G modem. This processor may pave the way for cheaper flagship smartphones.

Snapdragon 888 lite is coming

The source of the allegations is Roland Quandt from winfuture.de. Quandt, who tweeted with the tag of cheap flagship smartphones, suggested that the weaker Snapdragon 888 model with no built-in modem will come. The processor with model number SM8325 will likely be called Snapdragon 888 Lite. The processor planned to be used in 4G phones can indeed pave the way to cheaper flagship models.

Qualcomm has a lower end derivate of the Snapdragon 888 (SM8350) in the works. SM8325 is the model number and there seems to be NO integrated 5G modem on this one. #CheapFlagshipPhones — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 8, 2021

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 was the company’s first phone with a built-in 5G modem. While this method provided convenience to smartphone manufacturers, especially in terms of space, it caused the price to increase with the effect of the processor’s cost. However, this situation only created a disadvantage for countries that were not ready for 5G infrastructure, users had to pay extra for a feature they could not benefit from. This problem seems to be eliminated thanks to this processor.

There is currently no official announcement or date set for the Snapdragon 888 Lite model. However, the company will hold an event in the coming days for the Snapdragon 775 and 775G models, which the company has recently announced. The processor in question is expected to be introduced or announced at this event.