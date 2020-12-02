Snapdragon 888 explanation for the new Find X series

Oppo signaled the new Find X series, which it plans to release early next year, with Qualcomm announcing its Snapdragon 888 processor.

In a statement released by the company, Oppo aims to strengthen its cooperation with Qualcomm Technologies and other technology partners in the world in order to accelerate the global spread of 5G and further improve 5G experiences, and the launch of the new Find X Series at the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020 It was stated that he announced plans to do it in the first quarter of the year. Devices in this series will be among the first smartphones to work with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform.

Alen Wu, Oppo Vice President and Head of Global Sales: “Oppo and Qualcomm Technologies have been in close relationship for a long time. We have similar visions in the pursuit of mobile experience. The past few years have been the time to make 5G a reality. We are now working to realize the huge potential of 5G. The latest Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform 5G, introduced by Qualcomm Technologies, greatly improves the imaging and artificial intelligence experiences. We are excited to be among the first companies to offer users the flagship of smartphones powered by Snapdragon 888 in the first quarter of 2021. We are confident that the future Find X Series will provide users all over the world with a comprehensive and extraordinary experience. ” said.

Equipped with 5nm process technology and Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF system, the industry-leading Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform offers better performance while enhancing 5G, imaging, artificial intelligence and gaming experiences on Oppo’s Find X 5G flagship devices. In addition to all of these, the new series will push the boundaries on the screen and camera thanks to Oppo’s first 10-bit Absolute Color Management System, which was introduced at Oppo INNO DAY 2020. All these features make the Find X Series one of the most anticipated 5G flagship smartphones in 2021.

Oppo, which has launched many products working with Snapdragon 5G mobile platforms over the years, has been aiming to play a pioneering and developer role in 5G for a long time. In May of last year, Oppo Reno 5G was launched as the first 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855. In June of the same year, Oppo Reno, cooperating with Qualcomm Technologies and Ericsson, won the ‘Best 5G Network Development in Europe’ award with 5G. This year, Oppo launched the Find X2 Series and Reno3 / Reno4 series, all with 5G technology powered by Snapdragon mobile platform. The Oppo and Qualcomm Technologies partnership has now expanded to include smartwatches, and a wide range of smart devices using Snapdragon are now available to users.

Oppo’s work with Qualcomm Technologies on 5G goes beyond new product development. In order to accelerate the commercialization of 5G in global markets, Oppo and Qualcomm Technologies have worked together many times to conduct 5G tests with the world’s leading telecom operators. For example, Oppo, together with Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, Swisscom and Telstra, carried out the industry’s first DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) search in December 2019. Last July, Oppo contributed to the establishment of the first Independent 5G network in the UK with the cooperation of Qualcomm Technologies, Ericsson and Vodafone.

As of today, Oppo says it has collaborated with more than 70 major grid operators around the world, among which more than 40 are working with him to provide 5G services. These joint ventures also enabled the growth of regional markets such as Europe, Japan and Latin America.



