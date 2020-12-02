Snapdragon 888 announced; Improvement in 5G support

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 888 mobile processor at the Snapdragon Tech Summit event. The company shared the first information about the next generation flagship smartphone processor. Snapdragon 888 will arrive in 2021 flagship Android phones from companies such as Samsung, OnePlus, LG, Sony, Oppo and so on.

The Snapdragon 888 brings a major advance for 5G, a first in the company’s premium 800 series chipsets: Unlike last year’s Snapdragon 865, a fully integrated 5G modem will finally be offered. Manufacturers using the Snapdragon 865 had to insert a separate modem chip into the cramped interior of a modern smartphone.

The Snapdragon 888 will have Qualcomm’s X60 modem, announced earlier this year, and will jump to the 5nm manufacturing process with this modem. This will provide improvements for better power efficiency and 5G carrier aggregation in the mmWave and sub 6GHz bands of the spectrum. Between the new 5nm architecture and the power efficiency gains from an integrated modem, the new chip seems to offer some significant battery improvements when it comes to 5G.

In addition to the 5G improvements, Qualcomm also announced many other improvements coming to the Snapdragon 888 that promise a huge leap in performance and power efficiency for AI tasks, including the company’s sixth-generation AI Engine (running on a “redesigned” Qualcomm Hexagon processor). The Snapdragon 888 will also offer the “most significant upgrade in Qualcomm Adreno GPU performance”, but details of what improvements are yet to be revealed.

Finally, Qualcomm talked about the new photo features that the Snapdragon 888 will provide. Thanks to the updated ISP, which is up to 35 percent faster, a number of important innovations will be introduced, including the ability to take approximately 120 photos per second at 12 megapixel resolution.

As we know from previous Qualcomm activities, today’s announcement is just a glimpse of the Snapdragon 888. A more comprehensive summary of the features and improvements introduced with this year’s chipset will arrive today at the second meeting at the Snapdragon Tech Summit. Given Qualcomm’s dominance across flagship smartphones, the launch of the Snapdragon 888 is not only a preview of Qualcomm’s progress, but also a preview of the features that will be found in high-end flagship phones we’ll see in early 2021.

We will share more details about Snapdragon 888 features during the day.



