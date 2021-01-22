Snapdragon 888 and Realme’s phones detail

The increasingly popular Oppo subsidiary, Realme, is planning to head into the high-performance smartphone market with two unique models for the beginning of 2021. After a quick teaser confirming the Realme Race with Snapdragon 888 and details about Realme X9 Pro have been leaked this week, the main details about the devices have just leaked in a very complete table.

After TudoCelular exclusively released the first image of the Realme Race almost two months ago with details of specifications, now the French website Frandroid releases information on the flagship alongside the also very powerful Realme X9 Pro.

As you can see in the table below, we can see that the Realme X9 Pro will be launched with the newly announced Dimensity 1200 chip with up to 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB and 256 GB of storage options, battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh and support for 65W fast charging.

The most powerful model in the Realme X9 line will also arrive with a set of three rear cameras, with 108 MP, 13 MP and 13 MP sensors, in addition to delivering a 6.4 inch screen with OLED technology, 20: 9 aspect ratio, resolution Full HD and 120 Hz refresh rate.