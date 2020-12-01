Snapdragon 888 5G is the new processor from Qualcomm

This Tuesday (1st), Qualcomm kicked off the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital. The online version of the traditional event featuring the company’s new generation of mobile processors revealed the arrival of the Snapdragon 888 5G.

Focused on premium devices, the Snapdragon 888 offers compatibility with mmWave and sub-6 bands, thanks to Qualcomm’s 5G modem, the third generation X60. The sixth generation of Qualcomm AI Engine, an artificial intelligence system integrated with SoC, has also evolved and can operate up to 26 trillion operations per second (26 TOPS).

Other highlights of the new Snapdragon 888 5G include a significant improvement in the quality of photos and videos obtained with mobile devices equipped with SoC. According to Qualcomm, it is possible to capture photos and videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second – or about 120 photos with 12MP resolution in just one second.

This increase means capturing images 35% faster than the previous generation of Snapdragon. The novelty is thanks to the Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP, which is the first with triple ISP and allows you to capture photos or videos simultaneously with up to three cell phone cameras.

Brazilian Cristiano Amon, global president of Qualcomm, said the new platform will improve consumers’ immersive experiences on mobile devices. “The creation of premium experiences requires a relentless focus on innovation. It takes a long-term commitment, even in the face of immense uncertainty”, added Cristiano.

More details about the new Snapdragon 888 5G will be presented on Wednesday (2), on the second day of the Tech Summit Digital 2020.

First smartphones with Snapdragon 888 5G

During the event, Lei Jun, co-founder and president of Xiaomi, confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone will be one of the first devices to receive the Snapdragon 888. The executive also confirmed that the device will be equipped with a series of cutting-edge technologies.

The list of manufacturers that will work with the new SoC also includes big names like ASUS, BlackShark, Lenovo, LG, MEIZU, Motorola, Nubia, realme, OnePlus, OPPO, Sharp, vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE. Interestingly, Samsung does not appear on the initial list.

During the keynote, Qualcomm used a car controlled by means of a 5G mmWave network to show the firepower of the Snapdragon 888. With the help of operator Verizon and Ericsson’s infra, the pilots were able to control vehicles more than a kilometer away and get live images with processor resources.



