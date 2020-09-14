Snapdragon 875’s manufacturer has been announced!

Snapdragon 875 processor is on the agenda again. It is known that this hardware, whose code name is “Lahaina”, will be produced with a 5 nm fabrication process. A news source named Hankyung announced that the company, which shook hands with Qualcomm, signed a deal worth about $ 844 million.

This new processor of Qualcomm will be used in smartphones of world popular brands such as Oppo, Xiaomi and Samsung. So which brand is Snapdragon 875 entrusted to?

Snapdragon 875 processor found its manufacturer

Samsung, which failed in the face of TSMC’s commercial moves on 5 nm processor production last month, this time got what it wanted. Processors with 5 nm architecture, which is said to be used in the new generation flagship models accompanied by Qualcomm, will be produced by the South Korean representative.

It is said that Samsung has signed such a successful deal for the first time on Qualcomm signed flagship processor model. The Snapdragon 875 is expected to be introduced next December. If nothing goes wrong, we will see him appear on smartphones in the first quarter of 2021.

It is claimed that this processor will also be used in the Galaxy S21 series. The reason why Qualcomm gave production authorization to Samsung instead of TSMC was revealed. Because Samsung has assured that it will produce this processor at a lower cost.

Among the companies that ordered Samsung for this hardware are IBM and Intel duo. Finally, it has been announced that Samsung will shake hands with Qualcomm for Snapdragon 875G, Snapdragon 735G and Snadpragon 400 series, which is said to be 5G-based.



