Snapdragon 875’s AnTuTu Score Raised the Bar Revealed

Social media account “Digital Chat Station”, which succeeded in gaining fame with its posts about smart phones, made a claim that would fall like a bomb on the agenda. Speaking about the upcoming processors of mobile processor giant Qualcomm, the account announced the AnTuTu scores of Snapdragon 875 and Snapdragon 775G.

Qualcomm will organize an event called “Snapdragon Technology Summit 2020” in the coming days. As part of this event, the company will announce its new processor that will power 2021 flagship phones. Snapdragon 875, which will appear as the successor of the current flagship phone processor Snapdragon 865, will offer a serious performance increase, according to the statements of Digital Chat Station.

Snapdragon 875 scored 740 thousand points in AnTuTu

According to the statements of Digital Chat Station, a working prototype of the Snapdragon 875 got 740 thousand points in the tests performed in AnTuTu. The Snapdragon 865 processor that powers the 2020 model flagship phones received 600 thousand points in AnTuTu. The difference in points seems to be enough to satisfy consumers waiting for the 2021 model flagship phone. In addition, the Exynos 1080, which Samsung has developed with great hopes, seems not to be able to easily approach the Snapdragon 875.

Snapdragon 775G, the second processor mentioned by Digital Chat Station, is the successor of Snapdragon 765G. This processor, which gives life to middle and sometimes top segment phones used by many people today, received 320 thousand points from AnTuTu tests. It seems that Qualcomm will also fly mid-segment phones in 2021 in terms of performance, so to speak. According to the Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 775G’s AnTuTu score will be around 530 thousand levels. The event to be organized by Qualcomm will reveal all the details about these processors.



