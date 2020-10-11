Snapdragon 875 vs Apple A13 Bionic!

The processor named Snapdragon 875 made its mark on the agenda with the Geekbench 4 test. Last year we witnessed the rivalry between Snapdragon 865 and Apple A13 Bionic.

The Snapdragon 875, which is said to start its journey with the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Redmi K40 series, seems to be used in Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series. Users will meet this processor on December 1, 2020.

Snapdragon 875 Surprised by Geekbench 4 test

It is known that Qualcomm signed Snapdragon 875 is produced with a 5 nm fabrication process. Many people wonder how the new hardware will perform. The information received from a member named Digital Chat Station, known for its leaked news, is very important.

The Snapdragon 875, which cannot show itself due to technical problems on the platform named Geekbench 5, is therefore unable to compete with Apple’s processor named A14 Bionic for now. A13 Bionic powers the iPhone 11.

Digital Chat Station said the Snapdragon 875 had passed 4,900 points in the single core test. When we come to the multi-core test, we see that this processor has exceeded the 14,000 point threshold.

Test results for the A13 Bionic are also surprising. It turned out that he got 5.472 points in the single core test and passed Qualcomm’s processor in this regard. The winner of this race was A13 Bionic.

It was said that the Apple-signed processor got 13,769 points in the multi-core test and lost to the Snapdragon 875 in this race. Snadpragon 865 passed the 4,300 points threshold in the single-core test.

We know that he also passed the 13,000 points threshold in the multi-core test. Finally, let’s say that this processor is still under development. The Snapdragon 875’s main competitor will be the Apple A14 Bionic.



