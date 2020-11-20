Snapdragon 875: Qualcomm’s new processor

The Snapdragon 875, a possible name for Qualcomm’s next processor, is expected to equip the most powerful Android phones next year. Launching in December, the event will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualcomm is expected to manufacture its new chipsets with 5 nm architecture – as well as Apple’s A14 Bionic – which will allow it to house more transistors in the same space occupied by its predecessor. The change will promote even more performance and energy efficiency.

More improvements in one package

Following the trend of cell phone manufacturers, the new Snapdragon should focus on more improvements than “gross performance”. Qualcomm must implement more features in its Spectra Image Signal Processor (ISP), which will effectively allow a performance improvement in the processing of videos and images in high resolution, in addition to better object recognition, depth and HDR .

Finally, the device must house an integrated 5G modem. According to the Android Authority website, the modem should be called Snapdragon X60 and will have support for the fastest version of 5G with a maximum download speed of 7.5Gbps. This will help lower production costs and improve signal stability on cell phones.



