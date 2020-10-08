Snapdragon 875 Is Far Better Than Exynos 2100

Qualcomm’s new flagship processor Snapdragon 875 will be introduced soon. It was stated that this processor could be the only processor using ARM’s extremely fast Cortex-X1 cores.

As is customary this year, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit event will also be held in a virtual environment. While the start date of the event is set as December 1, it is almost certain that the new Snapdragon 875 processors will be introduced at this event.

The processor, which will be introduced at the new upcoming event, will improve significantly, just like Samsung’s 5 nm EUV. In fact, according to some claims, the Snapdragon 875 may even have a feature that will allow it to gain an advantage over its competitor.

Cortex-X1 core processor

It has been suggested that Qualcomm’s new processors will use Cortex-X1 processor cores, which are much more performance than current flagship cores. Thanks to these cores, the Snapdragon 875 will be able to compete with the A14 Bionic in terms of performance.

We may not see these cores in Samsung’s Exynos 2100 processors. Ice Universe, which has managed to attract attention with the information it has previously announced, shared that ARM’s Cortex-A78 cores can be used in Samsung’s first flagship processors. This will make the Snapdragon 875 using the Cortex-X1 faster.

According to the Ice Universe, Samsung’s processors will bridge the gap between performance and efficiency, but this effort will not be enough to keep Qualcomm in terms of performance.

New processors remain a mystery

According to the information about the Exynos 2100 previously, the processor was used in the Galaxy S21 +. The cores used in this processor seemed to be 1 + 3. So one main core runs at the highest possible performance. We will see a similar structure in Snapdragon 875.

When we look at the information revealed so far, we see that the highest speed is 3.0 GHz. So the Exynos 2100 could be a processor focused on the Cortex-A78 running at the highest possible speed to the market. In the upcoming events, the features of both processors will be revealed.



