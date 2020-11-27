While the countdown continues for the Snapdragon 875 and 775G processors, which are expected to be introduced in December, a Chinese site leaked the change in AnTuTu scores for two processors.

Snapdragon 875 and 775G’s AnTuTu score has changed!

Snapdragon 875 processor with 5 nm architecture, which is expected to be almost 25 percent faster than phones running Snapdragon 865+, scored 740,000 points in AnTuTu and exceeded the 600 thousand mark.

That said, raw CPU performance and more specifically single-threaded workloads are rather curious. The chipset is said to benefit from a different architecture and kernel arrangement.

According to the latest information about the Snapdragon 875, it will offer high performance with a large Cortex-X1 processor running at 2.84 GHz and triple Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.42 GHz, while energy efficient cores will be Cortex-A55 running at 1.8 GHz. Adreno 660 is expected to take place as the graphics processor unit.

Unfortunately, as of now, we do not have any details about the architecture of the Snapdragon 775G, the successor to the Snapdragon 765G. However, the claimed AnTuTu score promises a significant improvement. Unlike the Snapdragon 765G, which reached 320,000 points, the Snapdragon 775G, which scored 530,000 points, provides a massive 65 percent performance boost.



