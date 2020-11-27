Snapdragon 875 and 775 AnTuTu benchmark tested

Just days before December, excitement is rising for Qualcomm’s new flagship and mid-segment mobile processors. It is known that the flagship will be called Snapdragon 875 and the mid-segment processor will be called Snapdragon 775. A leak from China hints at the performance of Qualcomm’s new processors.

The prototype platform carrying the Snapdragon 875 got a score of around 740000 in AnTuTu’s benchmark test. This score is about 25 percent higher than that of phones with Snapdragon 865 Plus in the same test. The phones in question generally scored around 600,000 in the test.

On the Snapdragon 775 side, there is a significant performance increase compared to the 765G. In the AnTuTu 8 benchmark test, the prototype carrying the Snapdragon 775 scored a score of around 530000. The score of devices with Snapdragon 765G processors was 320000. In short, there is a remarkable performance increase of 65 percent.

However, it is important to note that the results of testing with prototypes may differ from tests with real devices. Details on Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 and 775 will become official on December 1.



