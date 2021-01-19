Snapdragon 870 and 865 reheated for 2021 phones

Qualcomm announced a new smartphone processor. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 follows last year’s Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus processors. Obviously, the 870 is not a new generation design; This title belongs to Snapdragon 888, which made much more significant improvements in performance and new features.

On the other hand, the 870 shares the same design as the 865 and 865 Plus, with the Kryo 585 CPU and Adreno 650 GPU cores. However, the 870 runs at 3.2 GHz, which makes it about 10 percent more than the original 865 at 2.84 GHz and about 3 percent more than the 865 Plus (offering 3.1GHz speed). You can think of it like a Snapdragon 865 Plus-Plus processor.

Qualcomm says the reason for the release of the new processor is the response to manufacturer and market demands. The Snapdragon 870 is designed for companies that want to offer their customers a premium processor but don’t need the best features and the higher price tag the Snapdragon 888 has to offer. Qualcomm says it expects phones with 870 processors to reach a price tag of less than $ 800. Interestingly, a phone with a Snapdragon 888 processor like the Galaxy S21 is offered with a price tag of $ 799.

Interesting marketing move with Snapdragon 870

Probably, there is also a marketing aspect here: A new Snapdragon 870 brand and the modest but truly existing speed improvements over the Snapdragon 865 Plus mean that companies using this processor in their phones can boast of “2021” specs in all circumstances. This way, customers are less likely to pause to make a decision because they have an “outdated” or “old” processor such as the 865 or 865 Plus.

Qualcomm noted that Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi are among the manufacturers planning to use the new processor in their devices. The first Snapdragon 870 phones are expected to be available in the first quarter of this year.