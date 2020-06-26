Snapdragon 865+ ‘s Launch Date Announced

The launch date of Qualcomm’s new processor Snapdragon 865 +, which will come after Snapdragon 865, has been announced. Also, new information has emerged about which smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 865+.

Last year, Qualcomm announced the future version of the Snapdragon 855 processor to offer better graphics performance. This year, the same thing happens in the Snapdragon 865 processor. Whether or not the Snapdragon 865 +, which will be a higher version of Snapdragon 865 announced by Qualcomm earlier this year, was not known for sure. Meizu’s marketing manager announced earlier that Snapdragon 865 + will not be released this year as expected.

Qualcomm announced at the beginning of the year that the Snapdragon 865 + will be introduced in the third quarter of this year. In line with the information revealed by a Twitter user named Ice Universe, Snapdragon 865+ will be introduced in July this year, as Qualcomm announced.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 may be the first phone to use Snapdragon 865+:

Also, according to the information released by Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy Note20 will be the first smartphone to get its power from the Snapdragon 865+ processor. Other smartphones to use Snapdragon 865+ include the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, OnePlus 8T and ASUS Rog Phone III.

The specifications of the Snapdragon 865+ processor are not yet fully known, but with the Snapdragon 865+, no major changes will be made on the Snapdragon 865. Still, as with Snapdragon 855 +, Snapdragon 865 + is thought to provide faster graphics processing performance and better game optimization.

If you have a smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 processor, critics recommend waiting until the Snapdragon 875 comes out. Snapdragon 875 processors, which are expected to be introduced in 2021, will be produced with a 5 nm architecture that will provide less power consumption. The new Snapdragon 875s will also have support for the new X60 5G modem. In this context, it is considered a more logical decision for users who already own Snapdragon 865 phones to wait for Snapdragon 875 instead of Snapdragon 865+.



