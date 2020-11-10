Snapdragon 865 rival MediaTek processor is coming!

MediaTek, which is included in many mid and entry level smart phone models, has come up with a different strategy. The company will be the competitor of Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus with its new MediaTek MT689x processor.

MediaTek is on the agenda with Snapdragon 865 competitor MT689x processor

MediaTek, which we see mainly on entry-level devices, introduced the Dimensity 1000 Plus model as its Snapdragon 865 competitor. The model, which has good features on paper, unfortunately did not meet the expectations of the users. With a score of 493,298 AnTuTu, the model scored about 20 percent less than its competitor, and was criticized by many.

According to the information leaked by the Digital Chat Station, the company is working on a new processor for high-end devices. Although the last number is not known, the new processor, which will come with the MT689x model code, is positioned between Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus with a score of 600,000 AnTuTu.

The future of the processor, which will be produced with an architecture similar to the Exynos 1080 model, with the Mali-G77 graphical interface is among the leaks. Since the new processor will be produced with 6nm technology, it will be able to compete with its competitors in power consumption.

It is thought that the MT689x processor will be used in smartphones sold in the Chinese market at $ 300. If a good user experience can be achieved, competition between Qualcomm and MediaTek may increase.



