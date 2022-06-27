Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 May Get a Launch Date in November

Qualcomm has scheduled this year’s Snapdragon Tech Summit for November, where the company is expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Snapdragon Tech Summit is usually a three-day event where Qualcomm presents its flagship mobile chipsets. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was no exception, as it was presented at last year’s event on November 30. A few weeks after its official presentation, Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon confirmed that the company’s next flagship mobile processor will be called Snapdragon 8. Gen 2. Leaks and rumors have since revealed that the chip will use a four-cluster architecture 1+2+2+3 compared to a three-cluster architecture 1+3+4 his predecessor.

Along with MediaTek, Qualcomm is one of the largest suppliers of processors and modems for Android smartphones. However, it has yet to seriously penetrate the PC processor market, which is still dominated by Intel and AMD. Qualcomm, however, is trying to change this, and as part of its plans, the company last year acquired a processor development company called NUVIA for $ 1.4 billion. Qualcomm’s current flagship laptop processor is the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, which was unveiled at last year’s Qualcomm Tech summit in Hawaii alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This is a 5nm SoC with 4+4 CPU architecture with Cortex-X1 and Cortex-X. A78 cores.

In an update to the events page on its official website, Qualcomm noted that the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2022 will be held from November 14 to 17. The company is expected to showcase its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at an upcoming event. It is expected that after this, many OEM partners and Android manufacturers will announce the release of new flagship smartphones based on the new chip.

Leaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Specs

As for the chip itself, it is rumored that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is manufactured according to the 4-nanometer TSMC process technology. It is said to use a quad-cluster architecture that can ship with 1x Kryo Prime Core based on Arm Cortex-X3, 2x Kryo Performance Cores based on Cortex-A710 and 3x Kryo Efficiency Cores based on Cortex-A510. It is also expected to come with an integrated Adreno 740 GPU.

Last year, Xiaomi was one of the first companies to announce new phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. These were its flagship Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, released earlier this year. The company is expected to pay tribute to Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro again this year. These may be the first two phones based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. According to the informant of Digital Chat Station, by December of this year, several smartphones based on the new Qualcomm chip may be announced.