Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 surpasses Apple A15 Bionic

Qualcomm introduced its new generation processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the past weeks. Famous analyst Ice Universe has published the benchmark test results of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which has close benchmark values ​​with the A15 Bionic processor produced by Apple, is quite assertive in terms of graphics performance.

Apple Bionic processors, which are quite ambitious in the smartphone market, manage to outperform their competitors in performance. However, it seems that Qualcomm will come up with a processor that can compete with Apple this time.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will have high graphics performance

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 achieved very successful results in tests with 3DMark and GFXBench applications. 6 iPhone models are in the top 10 in 3DMark tests.



Due to the development of the mobile game industry, the graphics performance has begun to affect the preferences of many users. Display and processor features are among the most important factors affecting graphics performance. For example, there is a noticeable difference between the graphics performance of the 2K screen device with the same processor and the 1080p screen device.

Asus ROG Phone 5, which is among the most powerful models, has the highest graphics performance after Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and iPhone 13 Pro. Introduced with the Snapdragon 888 processor, Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with an advanced cooling system and overclocking technology depending on the need.

The iPhone 13 Pro, which ranked first with the A15 Bionic processor in the 3DMark test, scored 11,699. The second-placed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has a score of 10,443.

In the GFXBench T Rex Offscreen test, both models stand out with their FPS. The iPhone 13 Pro model ranks first with 451 FPS, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model follows the iPhone 13 Pro with 450 FPS.

Having achieved 267 FPS in the GFXBench Manhattan Offscreen ES 3.0 tests, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 managed to surpass the second-ranked iPhone 13 Pro with 215 FPS. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has 181 FPS, which is 86 FPS higher than the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is in third place.