Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 And Always-On Cameras: Where Is The Limit To Privacy?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: From Hawaii, Joyce Macedo wrote an article for TecMundo talking about some of the innovations and features that could be developed and implemented by smartphone manufacturers with the adoption of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. To find out more, access here all the stories she did from surfing paradise (she went on business, invited by Qualcomm, so I don’t know if she caught a little beach).

There are a lot of cool things that can be introduced, and the reality is that Moore’s Law will come to an end soon. If it’s not over, as many people say.

One of the possibilities of the new features will be the incorporation of an always-on front camera, that is, one that never turns off and that sees its owner’s face uninterruptedly. In addition, the person’s entire surroundings will also be captured through the lens, that is, the smartphone owner will constantly live in “big brother”.

When I read the article, I was concerned about the possibility of having my privacy violated yet again, but now in a much more direct and open way, and I sought the answer to my anguish in the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data (LGPD) , and in the General Regulation on Data Protection (GDPR) of Europe and yes, the adoption of this type of camera can be a problem.

Practically the entire Brazilian LGPD deals with the privacy and intimacy of users, but items I and IV of article 2¹, article 17 ², are the ones that more precisely protect these rights and — in my humble opinion — the adoption of such a camera can lead to total loss of privacy.

When the camera is on, it is continuously capturing our biometric data — our face, our facial expressions, and thus it is possible to know our biological sex, whether we are male, female, transgender, happy, sad, nervous, and this makes it possible to deliver advertising that is more and more personalized according to the moment in which we find ourselves.

Imagine an algorithm that knows you’re hungry for your physiognomy, or that you’re out of shape, and starts sending you suggestions for healthy restaurants, fit foods, or even gyms near you.