Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: 5 News That Cell Phones Will Soon Have

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s new high-performance chipset, was officially announced this Tuesday (30th). During the Snapdragon Summit 2021, the company presented the chip that will be shipped in top-of-the-line next-generation cell phones. In addition, it brought the main news that will be available to consumers.

In technical terms, the new chipset has a 4 nanometer architecture and has a Kryo CPU up to 3.0 Ghz (Cortex-X2) with a 64-bit architecture. It also features Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology and connectivity improvements, which promise more stability and higher speeds.

But what does this mean in practice? Check out some of the main functions that the next cell phones can gain with the new processor.

1. Best for games

According to Qualcomm, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 should boost gaming capabilities on mobile devices. The company cites that the new Adreno GPU delivers 30% faster rendering graphics, in addition to increasing efficiency by 25% compared to the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The company also cites the Gen 1 as the first platform with Audiokinetic audio technology, which promises console quality. It is also compatible with Unreal Engine 5 and should ensure more realism in items like fog and smoke thanks to volumetric rendering.

2. 8K HDR footage

The new hardware also features Snapdragon Sight technology, which features the first 18-bit image signal processor (ISP) for a mobile device. The addition promises photos and videos with high dynamic range, vivid colors and clarity. As for videos, the highlight is recording in 8K resolution with HDR enabled. In parallel, the user will still be able to take 64 MP photographs while shooting at that resolution.

According to the company, the new ISP can capture 4,000 times more camera data than its 14-bit predecessor.

3. Faster and clearer photos

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, users will be able to capture photos without delay with photos at resolutions of up to 100 MP — although it has support for 200 MP sensors. In short, the combination of agility can also explore two cameras at the same time, as in 64 + 36 MP, for example. It is also capable of capturing 240 photographs (12 MP) in one second, the company guarantees.

Another highlight goes to photographs in low light. According to Qualcomm, the improvement could be up to 5x. These functions, of course, are at the discretion of manufacturers, who may or may not exploit all this potential in their future releases.

3. Even better screens

Devices that have Gen 1 will be able to explore screens with a maximum resolution of up to 4K with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. However, it will also be possible to see devices with screens with QHD+ resolution with a rate of 144 Hz.

On external monitors, the maximum supported resolution is 4K (60 Hz). Still, the devices can display content with 10-bit depth (of color gamut), support HDR10 and HDR10+, as well as feature enhancements for OLED screens.

4.5G and WiFi 6/6E

Together with Gen 1, Qualcomm will put into practice the 4th generation of the Snapdragon X65 5G radio frequency modem. Presented in July, during the Mobile World Congress Barcelona, ​​the hardware has connectivity of up to 10 Gbps over 5G connections. Cell phones should also have an “unprecedented” 5G uplink, thanks to carrier bundling.

At the other end, Wi-Fi 6 (and 6E) connectivity is also present and can reach speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps. The improvements, guarantees Qualcomm, can be extended to different applications: sound devices, such as wireless Bluetooth or wireless headphones, will have better performance and no loss (aptX Lossless); LE Audio (Low Energy) is supported for streaming and recording, and all with the promise of low power consumption.

5. Smarter cell phones

The cell phones that will be launched over the next few months are also expected to be “smarter”. With the 7th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, Gen 1 promises improvements based on artificial intelligence (AI). Among them, portrait mode (bokeh effect) can be even more natural.

The chipset will also be able to analyze, group and prioritize notifications, or analyze the user’s voice to identify variations and possible health conditions. In numbers, Qualcomm cites that the performance is 4x better than its predecessor, but that it also has better energy efficiency to drive such functions.

According to Qualcomm, the first smartphones equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 should be launched on the market in 2021.