Snapdragon 780G alternative to Snapdragon 888 coming

Snapdragon 888 produced by Qualcomm powers the flagships of 2021. However, problems in chip production have limited the hands of manufacturers such as Qualcomm. Additionally, the high cost of the Snapdragon 888 for smartphone manufacturers pushes Qualcomm to alternative solutions. According to the leaks, Qualcomm is working on the Snapdragon 780G, which has the features of the Snapdragon 888 but has a lower cost.

Snapdragon 780G with Snapdragon 888 features is coming

Qualcomm is working on a new platform, according to information leaked on Weibo, a popular forum in China. The American manufacturer aims to offer advanced connectivity features without excessive muscle strength. The company plans to use an internal FastConnect 6900 connectivity system in the new processor. Thus, features such as high-speed Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.2, which are expected to be on a processor such as Snapdragon 888, will be available.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G, which is under development, will have a Snapdragon X53 5G modem. The maximum download speed supported by this modem is 3.3 Gbps.

There is no information about the muscle strength of the 780G on the CPU and GPU side. Rumors suggest that the new processor will be close to Snapdragon 775 / 775G power. However, there is a possibility of overclocking Qualcomm’s new processor.

It is going through difficult times due to production problems in Qualcomm, Samsung and TSMC factories. Having trouble supplying processors to its customers, Qualcomm shares the same fate with many companies. However, the opinion of the leak maker is that we will see the new processor by the second quarter of 2021.

The price increase of TSMC in silicon wafers caused an increase in costs. For this reason, flagship-level processors such as the Snapdragon 888 have also reached a very costly position for smartphone manufacturers. Qualcomm’s ultimate goal is to offer its customers a suitable platform for every budget.