Snapdragon 778G 6 Nm With 5G Has Details Released

Snapdragon 778G: A leak indicates that the Qualcomm SM7325, a processor that can land with Honor 50 devices, will actually be called Snapdragon 778G, not Snapdragon 775G, as previous information suggested.

In addition, other “tips” reveal similarities of the novelty with the already known Snapdragon 780G, the most powerful of the line in which it is inserted, despite being manufactured at 6 nm, instead of 5 nm.

Kryo 670 2.4 GHz core and Adreno 642L GPU, as well as Spectra 570L image processor, “lite” variants of the components, are some of them. Snapdragon X53 5G modem, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and support for RAM memories in the LPDDR5 standard would close the pack, thanks to FastConnect 6700.

In addition, the launch will support fast charging up to 100 W with Quick Charge 5.

Speculation aside, official features of the Qualcomm SM7325 – or Snapdragon 778G – may reach the public starting this Wednesday (19) during the 5G Summit, an event held by Qualcomm, since the company “has some news to share”. We’ll keep an eye out!