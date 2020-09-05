Snapdragon 765G claim and new photos for Redmi Note 10

The Redmi Note 10 rumors earlier this week were that this device will have a MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor and therefore will support 5G networks. With some new photos and a fairly convincing press image, it is suggested that the new Redmi Note 10 could come with a Snapdragon 765G processor.

In the press image shared by Slashleaks, the back of the device in question and the triple camera sequence shown here. While the phrase 48MP on the camera module draws attention, it is also seen that the glass covering the back is curved. The screen contains a selfie camera hole. We also understand that the fingerprint reader will be placed on the power button.

In the photo claimed to be the screen shot of the device, some information about the phone draws attention. It has model number M2007J22C and 8 GB of RAM. The fact that the aforementioned processor has a clock frequency of 2.4 GHz is considered as proof that it is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.



