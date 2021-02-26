Snapdragon 750G mark for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite

There are new signs that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite tablet will be introduced very soon. It is stated that a record about this device was found in GeekBench benchmark test results. The tablet in question is powered by a 5G variant running Android 11 and a Snapdragon 750G chipset. Although this processor belongs to the middle segment, it will help in providing a decent 5G connection.

On the other hand, it is stated that Samsung is also working on another model called Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Just like the Galaxy Tab S7 series, the Galaxy Tab A7 has been out in the past months. Galaxy Tab S7 series recently started getting the One UI 3.1 update. Meanwhile, Samsung also made a general information about Galaxy devices that will receive the One UI 3.1 update.

Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will be in the category of budget friendly products. This product is also referred to as Galaxy Tab S8e. It is stated that the tablet can only come with Wi-Fi, LTE or 5G support. If the device is found in GeekBench records, it means that it is ready for release and is currently being generally tested.

A device named SM-736B is seen in GeekBench records. This device reaches 650 and 1694 points in single and multi-core tests, respectively. Adreno 619 GPU, 2.21 GHz clock frequency and Android 11 are listed as other features.

There is currently no clear information about when the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will be introduced. Considering the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in May last year, we can see a similar move for S7 Lite this year.