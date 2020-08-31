Snapdragon 732G introduced: mid-segment phones

The expected day for Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G features has come. This processor, which is described as an upper version of the Snapdragon 730G model, is a new alternative for mid-segment phones.

We will see him for the first time in Xiaomi’s POCO models. Sam Jiang, one of POCO’s top executives, stated that this processor will redefine the price-performance relationship that exists between the price of a phone and the features on that phone.

What does Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G features offer?

This hardware, named Snapdragon 732G, stands out with the Kryo 470 core running at 2.3 GHz. In the graphics unit, the new processor, powered by the Adreno 618 unit, has an X15 LTE modem, whose speed can increase up to 800 Mbps.

Qualcomm said the Snapdragon 730G also has Adreno 618 hardware, but the graphics unit in the 732G model is much more capable of image processing. In addition, this processor also has Snapdragon Elite Gaming feature. What else has been said for Qualcomm Snadpragon 732G features?

The manufacturer, headquartered in the USA, stated that this feature is suitable for gamers who prefer rich colors, high parquet, realistic and immersive experience in games. In addition, it was stated that the new processor will also offer a better battery performance.

In terms of graphics, Snapdragon 732G, which is said to offer 15 percent higher performance than Snapdragon 730G, supports HDR experience as well as software that prevents the use of cheating in games. Finally, the price of this processor is not yet clear.

Produced with an 8 nm fabrication process, this processor has 1 Kryo 470 “Prime” core. This core runs at 2.3 GHz. Other cores in it are as follows: 1 Kryo 470 (2.2 GHz) and 6 Kryo 470 (1.8 GHz).

Cores running at 1.8 GHz were produced to ensure performance efficiency. The core running at 2.2 GHz will ensure the continuity of high performance. Those who want to shoot 4K HDR videos will also be able to benefit from the 732G processor.

ARM Cortex-A76 architecture supports cores called Prime and focusing on performance. The remaining cores are supported by the ARM Cortex-A55 architecture. What do you think of the Qualcomm Snadpragon 732G features?



