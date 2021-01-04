Snapdragon 480 will bring 5G to affordable Android phones

Qualcomm announced the latest 5G processor Snapdragon 480. The Snapdragon 480 5G will power Android devices, which tend to be much cheaper than the majority of the products covered by Qualcomm’s 5G efforts to date. It is also the first 5G supported member of the Snapdragon 4 series chips.

News of a 400 series chip with 5G was first given at IFA 2020. However, with today’s announcement, we get the first real details for the new processor. Snapdragon 480 has an integrated Snapdragon X51 modem that supports both mmWave and sub 6 GHz networks.

The addition of 5G to the Snapdragon 400 series could be one of the biggest factors in making the next-generation network standard more accessible to users all over the world. Currently, most 5G phones tend to carry a price tag of more than $ 500 abroad. 5G phones are generally limited to the middle or upper segment. However, Qualcomm will add a processor to the Snapdragon 400 series, allowing manufacturers to easily add 5G to their cheapest phones in the $ 125-250 range. This means that 2021 could indeed be the year when budget-friendly 5G phones arrive.

Snapdragon 480 is also interesting with its other features

But the Snapdragon 480 isn’t interesting just because of 5G support. It also brings a huge leap in performance compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 460. Qualcomm specifically says the Snapdragon 480 will deliver twice the performance of its predecessor. It goes above the previous model on both the CPU and GPU side, with 70 percent improvement for AI-based tasks. In particular, this advance is achieved through the new Adreno 619 GPU, Kryo 460 CPU and Qualcomm Hexagon 686 cores.

Also, there are a few features that have been transferred from past high-end Snapdragon products and introduced for the first time in the budget line. Snapdragon 480 is the first 4 series chip to use 8nm process. In addition, the Quick Charge 4 Plus is the first 4-series chip to support 120fps FHD + panels, 64-megapixel still photos. ISP support is also offered for the first time in this series for the triple camera integration, which can take up to three photos at the same time. Indeed, none of these are new features, but will greatly expand what budget-friendly phones can do, especially when combined with performance improvements to the CPU and GPU.

The first phones powered by Snapdragon 480 are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2021. HMD, which produces Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Motorola and Nokia branded phones, is among the main companies expected to launch new processor-powered phones in the coming months.



