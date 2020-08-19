Snapchat will test content that can be watched

Snapchat will soon become a more “free” medium. The company is preparing to test content that can be viewed outside of the application. The issue was first raised by Axios.

This change will be rolled out to some users starting next month. However, it is planned to expand the scope of the test later. In a statement made by Snap regarding the issue, it was stated that efforts are constantly made to facilitate sharing of Snapchat’s content with friends.

The test in question will only affect content shared open to all members. Snapchat’s original programs, the content of its partners, and the contents under the “Our Stories” heading can be viewed outside the app. Links sent outside the application will be opened on Snapchat or on the mobile internet browser if the application is not installed.

This change can be quite significant for Snapchat. Although the company created original programs, it gave priority to private dialogue between its users. The fact that content can be shared outside the application has the potential to lead Snapchat to a different lane.



