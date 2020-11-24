Snapchat will rival TikTok with Spotlight

Snapchat announced its new feature called Spotlight. The social network has also taken its place among the competitors of Spotlight and TikTok. In this new section added to the application, it will be possible to see the videos created by the users.

Snapchat has previously featured videos shared by users in the application. However, with Spotlight, user content will become a little more prominent. Snap has also turned on the coin taps to encourage the use of its new feature. By the end of the year, the company will pay up to $ 1 million each day to users who post the most popular videos of the day.

Spotlight looks like TikTok and Instagram Reels in certain ways. This section contains vertical videos that play automatically. Users will be able to switch between videos by swiping the screen up or down. Algorithms decide which videos will be shown in users’ stream. However, users can also choose from certain topics.

There are also points that distinguish Spotlight from its competitors. Comments or remixing of the video are not allowed in Spotlight. If the Snapchat profile of the video owner is not public, the content displayed on Spotlight will also be displayed anonymously. It is stated that the context break will be a bit difficult for those who follow a small number of users. Having money taps turned on for Spotlight seems to be the most appealing aspect of the feature in the first place. Although it is said that the financial support will continue until the end of 2020 in the first place, it is also stated that this may be extended.

Snapchat will compete with Spotlight against strong rivals like TikTok and Instagram Reels. Although Instagram Reels has gained some recognition, content from TikTok can still be seen here. Spotlight, on the other hand, will not allow the sharing of content with the logo of other platforms. It can be said that this will provide an important advantage in terms of originality.



