Snapchat will distribute $ 1 million daily!

Messaging app Snapchat announced that it will pay its users $ 1 million every day to stay ahead of its competition with Instagram and TikTok. Snapchat Spotlight, especially viral videos and the most watched content will get a share of the cake.

With Snapchat Spotlight, it can become a phenomenon

This new feature of Snapchat will house an algorithm that will sort the most interesting content a user can watch based on what they are interested in. The company stated that it would not be just phenomena that would benefit from the benefits of this feature. In addition, it was stated that the daily 1 million dollar payment will continue until the end of the year and potentially, if it is successful, it could continue next year.

The suitability of the posted videos for the said earnings depends on a certain plan. This very complex plan includes some technical details such as how many people watched the video. Users must be 16 years of age or older to receive payments. In addition, a number of rules on copyright, sponsorship, drugs and alcohol must be followed. The company stated that trying to fool the algorithm would not be easy and everyone would be audited. In addition, he did not disclose any information on how to divide the said $ 1 million.

Using the story feature, which is used by Instagram and now Twitter, about 10 years ago, the company announced that it increased the number of daily users to approximately 250 million during the pandemic period.



