Snapchat launches ‘Spotlight’ to compete with TikTok

Snapchat officially announced on Monday (23) the ‘Spotlight’ function, developed to compete with TikTok. To intensify the competition, the company must distribute a total of $ 1 million to the featured content creators by the end of 2020.

Spotlight will have a dedicated tab within the Snapchat app. It will promote its use in the same way as in the rival application, however, with some changes made according to its base audience. Defined by default, spotlights will have limited reach to user followers as a configuration, and can be changed for public viewing according to the profile preference.

Videos on the platform must be up to 60 seconds long, have no public comment section and cannot contain watermarks – a possible decision against TikTok videos. With the measure, therefore, it will not be possible to redeem viral videos from other platforms for Spotlight. In this sense, Snapchat promises an algorithm to facilitate the success of videos, displaying them to users who are interested in the subject or related themes.

To encourage its use, Snapchat will distribute daily cash prizes to content creators who go viral in one day, which can be accumulated according to the number of days the video was on the rise. The reward system will only evaluate the number of views in a day, ignoring your number of followers. The total amount distributed should total up to US $ 1 million by the end of this year.

The new ‘Spotlight’ feature arrives on Snapchat today (23) in 11 selected countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia. Still not expected to launch in Brazil, the tool should soon reach the national market.



