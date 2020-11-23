Snapchat Introduces Spotlight Feature to Rival TikTok

After Instagram and YouTube, Snapchat also set out to rival TikTok. The popular platform of a period offered its new feature called Spotlight to its users in many countries.

Turkey also took place in a period between the time a very popular, but it lost its popularity in the TikTok Snapchat rival platforms have joined the trend. The company has added the feature called Spotlight to its main application.

With the Spotlight feature, users will be able to access content produced by Snapchat users. The videos you will see in this section will not only consist of people you follow, but all Snapchat users. In other words, not only the popular and big users of Snapchat, but everyone can take part in this section.

Snapchat’s new Spotlight feature

Here are the steps to follow to produce content for Spotlight: Create a Video Snap – tap the send button, select the Spotlight option located at the top of the screen. That’s all it takes to create content for Snapchat’s Spotlight feature.

Snapchat will manually edit Spotlight engagement. All Snaps submitted must comply with the platform’s community guidelines in order to be accepted into Spotlight. In this way, there will be no conspiracy theories or misleading content in Spotlight.

In addition, Snapchat will give Spotlight creators $ 1 million a day from today until the end of the year. All users with Snap accepted to Spotlight will get their share of the $ 1 million that day. The share to be received will be determined by the number of viewers of the Spotlight Snap.

There is also no requirement to have an account open to send videos to Spotlight. However, the participant must be at least 16 years old. Spotlight feature is available in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and France. while other countries, including Turkey will be presented at the next time.



