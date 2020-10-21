Snapchat continues to increase user base and ad revenue

Although the global coronavirus outbreak has negatively impacted the advertising industry, things seem to be going well for Snap. Snapchat gained 11 million new users during this period, according to the company’s third quarter financial report. Thus, the number of daily active users of the service increased to 249 million. The company’s advertising revenue increased by 50 percent compared to the previous year to $ 679 million. Snap thus surpassed analysts’ predictions.

In its financial report, Snap highlighted Snapchat’s Android app, which was renewed to increase the number of users last year. In addition, the importance of augmented reality filters going “viral” was also highlighted.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said: “Augmented reality has been adopted much faster than we thought in the past. We feel like we are in a good position to take advantage of the opportunities that augmented reality brings. For example, in our recently launched Anime lens, we turn people into anime characters in real time with Snap ML technology. Our users have tried this lens 3 billion times in total within the first week.

Snap’s chief operating officer Jeremi Gorman said that the advertising boycott applied to Facebook may have worked for Snapchat. Due to the boycott in question, hundreds of companies stopped advertising on Facebook.

Gorman evaluated the situation with the following words: “Brands and other organizations have seen this uncertainty process as an opportunity to capitalize on advertising spending. During this period, many brands preferred to continue their marketing activities on platforms that shared the same values ​​with them.

The number of Snapchat users increased with the start of the global coronavirus epidemic. However, the company stated in July that the impact of this increase disappeared faster than anticipated. Snap’s chief financial officer Derek Andersen said that lifting quarantine measures in Europe helped Snapchat gain several million new users in the region.



