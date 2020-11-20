Snapchat can come with TikTok-like feature!

Losing its former popularity among social media applications, Snapchat seeks to attract users again. Snapchat seems to have acquired an app called Voisey, which creates short and creative music tracks. But will the company gain a feature similar to TikTok and Instagram Reels with this investment?

Snapchat, TikTok and Reels videos playing to the market?

Launched by British entrepreneurs, Voisey allows you to make creative mixes on music tracks with your own voice. Snapchat, on the other hand, can come up with features for the TikTok market with this application.

Voisey app emerged as “TikTok for creating music” when it first appeared. The application, which gained popularity in the UK in a short time, made some creative musicians stand out as well.

Snapchat, on the other hand, has come up with many firsts in social media with stories on every platform, disappearing messages and special filters identified with Instagram. Predictions are that after this purchase, Snapchat will have the ability to shoot short music videos like TikTok and Reels videos.

However, the music mixing feature in the Voisey application can be combined with short videos. Thus, it is thought that the platform can offer a different alternative to TikTok and Instagram Reels videos.

Although it has not been revealed how much Snapchat has paid for this app yet, it is worth remembering that last week it paid $ 70 million for the Israeli startup Voca.ai, a music app.

Snapchat lost a large user base in many countries after Instagram’s stories feature came into play. Spectacles, which was released by the company at that time, was a complete disappointment with the second version, especially with its second version.

The application, which still has a large user base in the USA, seems to have opened its mouth to become popular again. Do you think Snapchat can come back to life with these new investments? We are waiting your comments.



