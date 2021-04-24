Snapchat Android Users Outnumber iOS Users

Snapchat is finally starting to take advantage of the benefits of launching a fully functional Android app. In its earnings report announced on Friday, the company announced that the user base consists of Android device users rather than iOS. Meanwhile, the general user base continues to grow. In the first quarter of 2021, Snapchat reached 280 million daily active users, up 22 percent year on year.

In a statement today, CEO Evan Spiegel described the moment when Android users beat iOS users as “a critical turning point that reflects the long-term value of our investment in rebuilding our Android app.” If we recall, Snapchat originally started out with the iOS app only. The first Android application came out in 2012. The team then spent more than a year trying to level the Android app with its iOS counterpart. While the Android app was getting weaker, Snapchat hurt Android users a lot. It finally released the new version of this app in 2019, making the app more functional and accessible to users around the world.

The Snapchat says its growth has also encouraged it to invest in content abroad. Spiegel highlighted the company’s efforts to improve language support and feature localization, as well as the Snap Original show launched in India in March.

Interestingly enough, new social apps such as Clubhouse continue to debut on the iOS platform at first, sacrificing the worldwide Android market. If there is one conclusion to be drawn from the last quarter’s Snap earnings report, it is not to ignore Android users.