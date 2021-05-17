Snake Eyes The Origin Will Take Your Breath Away

Snake Eyes: The Origin shares its exciting new trailer, where we see the roots of G.I. Joe. Úrsula Corberó is part of the cast. Snake Eyes: The Origin publishes its new trailer. The roots of one of the G.I. Joe’s most popular will see the light of day in an action-packed spin-off. Henry Golding, who will play the hero, shows part of his choreography during the video. You can see it in the header of this news. It will be released in theaters on August 20.

Snake Eyes: The Origin, Everything We Know

The film will be directed by Robert Schwentke, a veteran filmmaker of the big screen action genre. Leal and Insurgente, the two adaptations of the Divergent series, are part of his career, which is joined by films such as Red, R.I.P.D. Deadly Police Department, Tattoo and Flight Plan: Missing.

The cast is headed by the aforementioned Henry Golding and Samara Weaving, an Australian actress who has already participated in projects such as Three Ads on the Outskirts. The couple will be joined by Iko Uwais, Andrew Koji, Steven Allerick and Takehiro Hira, among others. We cannot let Úrsula Corberó pass, who will put the Spanish accent on the cast of interpreters. In fact, the Catalan appears in the trailer.

Here is the official synopsis: “Snake Eyes: Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious warrior who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan, called Arashikage, after saving the life of his heir. Upon his arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the path of the ninja warrior, while also providing him with something he has always wanted to find: a home. But, when the secrets of his past are revealed, the honor and loyalty of Snake Eyes will be tested, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him. “