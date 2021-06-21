Snake Eyes The Origin Presents Its Tremendous Final Trailer

Snake Eyes The Origin: The new installment of the action franchise based on the popular Hasbro toys is being seen again before its theatrical release in August. After the first tesaer trailer last month, Snake Eyes: The Origin, the new installment of the action saga based on the popular Hasbro toys, presents its final trailer for its theatrical release in Spain next August. specifically on the 20th. And he does it in style with an overwhelming and spectacular two-minute trailer loaded with action, combats, chases and martial arts, all of this to tell us the story of one of the most popular characters (or the one that most ) of the franchise, played this time by Henry Golding.

Theatrical release on August 20, 2021

Thus, Snake Eyes: The Origin was due to hit theaters last fall, although due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as has happened with countless films, its premiere was delayed pending a potential greater influx to theaters. cinema. Now, with much lower contagion rates, it seems that the production companies are gradually recovering the usual rhythm of premieres, presenting a blockbuster like the one we are dealing with this summer.

Snake Eyes: The Origin stars the aforementioned Henry Golding along with others such as Samara Weaving, Úrsula Corberó or Iko Uwais, among others, a film that promises large doses of action through spectacular scenes typical of the best productions of the genre.

Robert Schwentke is directing a prequel film to the previous two G.I. Joe and introduces us to the origins of Snake Eyes, a lone warrior taken in by the Arashikage clan after saving his heir. Trained by his new allies, Snake Eyes becomes a feared ninja from whom a dark past will soon resurface and endanger his life.