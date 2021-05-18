Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Franchise Movie Gets First Trailer; look!

Snake Eyes: Paramount Pictures released on Monday (17) the first official trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I.Joe Origins (in Portuguese, Snake Eyes: The Origins of G.I.Joe). The film stars Henry Golding and revisits the origins of one of the most popular toy and comic book characters in the United States.

Check out the trailer below!

Learn more about Snake Eyes: G.I.Joe Origins

The character is known for barely speaking or taking off his mask. He is always dressed in black and faces his enemies with a sword. Your combat skills make up for the lack of words. However, his origins were, until now, unknown to fans.

Snake Eyes also has a pet wolf, named Timber, who will be part of the new Paramount Pictures film.

The film was directed by Robert Schwentke, known as RED: Retired and Dangerous. In addition, the cast was signed by Evan Spiliotopoulos, from Beauty and the Beast and The Ice Queen.

In addition to the protagonist Henry Golding, the Snake Eyes cast also features Samara Weaving, from Bloody Wedding and Mayhem, and Úrsula Corberó, Tokyo from La Casa de Papel.

In addition to Cobra Eyes, the G.I.Joe franchise has featured two other films. The first was launched in 2009, starring Channing Tatum, and raised more than $ 300 million worldwide. Then, the sequel to G.I. Joe hit theaters in 2013, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Bruce Willis in the cast. This time, the worldwide box office was $ 375 million.

Snake Eyes: G. I Joe Origins is set to debut on July 23 in the United States. To date, the debut date in Brazil has not yet been released.

So, what did you think of the news?