Snake Eyes: Film by G.I.Joe Gets First Incredible Images; Look!

Snake Eyes: Paramount Pictures released on Thursday (13) the first images of the movie Snake Eyes (in Portuguese: G.I.Joe: Cobra Eyes). The images were released through the American channel EW and show the cast, led by actor Henry Golding, on the scene.

Learn more about the Snake Eyes movie from the G.I.Joe franchise

The film is due to open in theaters on July 23 and tells the story of Snake Eyes, a mysterious ninja who dresses all in black and never shows his face. In contrast, we also have their mortal enemy, Storm Shadow. The two used to consider themselves brothers, but took separate paths.

One of the main characteristics of the main character is the fact that he barely speaks. Despite being a ninja with extraordinary abilities, he rarely speaks, which was a big challenge for Golding. Still, the actor stands out in the role of one of the greatest American symbols: G.I.Joe.

The goal of Snake Eyes is to tell the origins of the hero and how he won the title is the name of the film. For Golding, “people know the character only as a lethal weapon that completes missions, but now they are going to find out who the man behind the mask is and what his story is.”

For producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, the film will answer questions that have haunted fans over the years, such as the real name of Snake Eyes and where it came from.

In addition to Henry Golding, the cast of the film also features Andrew Koji, Samara Weaving and Úrsula Corberó. Robert Schwentke directed it, while Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner produced the feature.

