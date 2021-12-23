SMTOWN LIVE 2022: How to watch the concert and everything you need to know

Ready to kick off 2022 with lots of K-Pop music? SM Entertainment brings a new concert online for fans and we tell you how to watch it, what day it will take place and more details about the show.

Last year, the K-Pop company representing EXO, SNSD, NCT, and more talented artists, took it upon themselves to organize a unique event where many of their groups were present and put on a spectacular show.

This year the feat will be repeated but now with many more surprises, so no one will want to miss SMTOWN LIVE 2022, because for several hours you can enjoy the online concert that the K-Pop company has prepared.

Among the artists in attendance are SHINee’s Key and Minho, EXO’s Kai, BoA, NCT subunits, AESPA, Girls’ Generation members, and more, so it’s going to be an unforgettable show.

Keep reading and know all the details you need to know about SM Entertainment’s online concert to start 2022.

SM’s online concert will take place on January 1, 2022 at 1 in the afternoon in South Korean time, so for this side of the world it will arrive as the perfect closure for 2021.

On this occasion, SMTOWN LIVE 2022 can be enjoyed from Beyond Live, as well as platforms and apps such as YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and even LG U + Idol Live. Wow So choose the best alternative to enjoy the show.

Good news, the SM Entertainment concert will be totally free this year, so any K-Pop fan will be able to see all the scheduled performances and surprises without any problem.