Smooth video era in Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

The new update for Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra hosts very important features in both camera and battery performance. The camera of the Mi 10 Ultra managed to get 130 points in the DxOMark test.

This smartphone, which currently has the highest score on camera, was introduced last month. This update, whose version label is MIUI V12.0.10.0 QJJCNXM, includes 6 new changes. What is in this software with MIUI 12 infrastructure?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra has been renewed for both camera and battery

It was learned that Xiaomi replaced the charging screen of the Mi 10 Ultra model with a more functional template. In addition, it has been reported that heating problems that may be experienced during charging have been prevented.

The problem of not charging Mi 10 Ultra models, which are charged in places where the temperature is high, has been eliminated. In addition, the muscle problem that occurred due to the Mi 10 Pro not being used for a long time and which was witnessed during the activation of the battery has been neutralized.

Finally, the dynamic shooting feature of the software called Video Toolbox has been developed. The innovation for the camera is related to video shooting. Users will now be able to shoot video with the corresponding zoom feature, which is described as fluid and smooth.

It is also among the information obtained that the MIUI team contacted DxOMark. Xiaomi is asking DxOMark to retest the Mi 10 Ultra’s cameras. If you wish, let’s remember once again the cameras and battery of this smartphone.

Rear camera: 48 Megapixel (f / 1.85) main camera, 12 Megapixel (f / 2.0) telephoto camera, 48 Megapixel (f / 4.1) telephoto camera, 20 Megapixel (f / 2.2) ultra wide angle camera, OIS and 8K video recording

Front camera: 20 Megapixels (f / 2.3)

Battery capacity: 4500 mAh

Fast charging support: 120W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse charging



