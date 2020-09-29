Smoky vineyards and wineries in the Napa Valley

California fire emergency continues. In recent days, new fires have affected the northern area of ​​the country, destroying hundreds of hectares of land in the Napa Valley, the valley known throughout the world for its prestigious wines.

The flames reduced vineyards and structures to ash near St. Helena and also reached the famous Chateau Boswell winery. The grape harvest and the production of wine, whose turnover on the west coast is worth a total of 4 billion and a half dollars, is strongly at risk.

The fires also forced the evacuation of over 1,800 people and created disruption to travel. It is the fourth year in a row that California has been affected by fires that are more intense and longer than average, due to – say the experts – the climate crisis. global warming would have contributed to drier climate in some areas. Furthermore, the absence of humidity has made trees and plants more flammable.

The fires so far have burned more than 3.7 million acres, far exceeding every single year in the state’s history. Since August 15, fires in the state of California have killed 26 people and destroyed more than 7,000 structures.



