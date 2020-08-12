Smokers are at risk against coronavirus

While studies on the Corona virus continue, a dangerous result has emerged with a new research. Corona virus is 5 to 7 times more dangerous for smokers. Because it was found that people who use cigarettes or electronic cigarettes are much more likely to get the corona virus.

Corona virus is more dangerous for smokers

According to a new study conducted at Stanford University School of Medicine in the USA, using cigarettes and its derivatives significantly increases the risk of contracting the corona virus. In the study, it was revealed that young adults who use cigarettes and their derivatives tested for corona virus are 5 or 7 times more likely to get the virus than those who do not.

Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, one of the research’s professors, says they are “surprised” about the issue and do not expect such high figures.

Approximately 4 thousand 351 people aged between 13 and 24 from across the country in the USA participated in this research. The study in question was on how much the connection between smoking and whether young people in the USA will catch the corona virus varies. According to the results, a connection between smoking and corona virus was discovered at an unexpected high rate.

Discussions on the ban of electronic cigarettes have previously emerged in the USA. In fact, the issue seems to be concluded on August 18th.



