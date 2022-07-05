Smite Gets Nickelodeon Crossover with Danny Phantom

Smite from Hi-Rez Studios was first released on consoles with 17 gods and limited cosmetic capabilities in 2016, and since then it has expanded to 121 gods and countless skins, avatars, emotions and more. The upcoming Smite crossover will take the world of Nickelodeon into MOBA, including many cosmetic goodies and characters such as Danny Phantom and Invader Zim.

Smite’s next significant crossover has been confirmed as Nickelodeon, and players can expect to see changes later this month as Season 9 continues. The latest Smite crossover featured members of the popular metal band Slipknot, and two of the band’s songs were added to the extensive Smite soundtrack. Other crossovers that have appeared in Smite over the years include the RWBY, Rambo, Stranger Things, and Transformers anime, and this new crossover complements Nickelodeon’s already existing line of characters.

Nickelodeon’s Smite x brings with it Danny Phantom as Janus, Invader Winter as Cupid, Roko from “Modern Life Roko” as Danzburo, XJ9 from “My Life as a Teenage Robot” as Freya and Powder Toastman from Ren and Stimpy as Gilgamesh. These characters join Nickelodeon characters who have already been introduced as Smite heroes in Avatar crossovers.: The Last Airbender and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In addition to the skins added with Nickelodeon’s Smite x, players will be able to unlock a dozen free cosmetics, such as Global Emote or Gir Jump Stamp, which will allow Nickelodeon fans to express themselves in different ways.

Along with the announcement of Nickelodeon’s Smite x, the crossover received a trailer that shows the lighter side of Zeus as he interacts with cartoon characters before becoming a slime. The trailer gives Smite fans a brief glimpse of what they’ll see in the Nickelodeon crossover, such as Roko riding a vacuum and wielding a remote control, Zim riding an inflatable boat before summoning Gear with the Minimuz army, and Danny Phantom firing ecto-energy before opening a portal that can presumably be used to move on the battlefield. As in Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl, XJ9 soars into the sky to unleash an aerial attack on his enemies in Nickelodeon’s Smite x trailer, while Powdered Toastman enters the arena with a ground pound when he appropriately wields a butter knife.

Based on the positive reception of Smite’s previous Nickelodeon crossovers with Ninja Turtles and Avatar, many Smite fans express the same excitement about this latest batch of characters. Several responses to the Nickelodeon crossover trailer expressed enthusiasm for each of the shows, as well as the ability of Hi Rez Studios to make all kinds of crossovers, rather than stick to a certain tone or a certain style. Some fans took the opportunity of another Smite crossover to voice their hopes for the future, including Cartoon Network, SpongeBob SquarePants, Fortnite, Berserk, Jimmy Neutron and others.

Smite is now available for Mac, PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.