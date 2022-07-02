Smile, of course, sounds very similar to Ring, but surpasses the other remake

The 2022 horror film “Smile” may seem like another remake of the cult films “The Bell”, but in fact it is a new story offering a fresh look at a similar premise. The Ring franchise has left a mark on the horror genre since the original 1998 Japanese film Ringu (based on the 1991 novel of the same name) was released. He popularized images of portable curses, video-based horror stories and long-haired ghosts. Now it’s natural to think of any part of the “Call” franchise when a horror movie uses a similar premise.

Smile follows a psychiatrist who is haunted by a supernatural being after witnessing one of her patients commit suicide after being tortured. She then has a week to find a way to escape the curse before the same fate befalls her. This premise is very similar to the Ring, where every person who watches a certain videotape has seven days to copy it and transmit it, otherwise Sadako Yamamura/Samara Morgan arrives to kill them. The basics are the same, but there are some differences that make “Smile” a completely original film.

By topic: Everything we know about a smile

The Curse of the Ring attracts its victims with their own fascination with the videotape and the mystery surrounding it. Once they are bound with rope, there is little they can do to escape other than pass the curse on to another person. The smile provides a more personal conflict when the main character, Dr. Rose Cotter, gets cursed because of her regular job. She must deal with the evil entity constantly and more directly, as the titular smile infects everyone she meets wherever she goes. Therefore, the threat is not only inevitable, but is always present, watching it from all sides and pushing it to find a solution that is not as clear as in the “Ring”.

The other big difference between Smile and all the Ring movies is the entity behind the curse. In The Ring, Sadako and Samara are patiently waiting for everyone to watch the infamous damn videotape, and when their time runs out, they literally scare the viewer if they can’t get rid of the cassette. There is no specific monster from horror movies in Smile. Instead, he turns many characters into perverted versions of themselves who torment the victim until her time comes. This creates a completely different threat; While the iconic “Ring” scene where Samara steps out of the TV will remain unsurpassed, “Smile” has its own fears that justify its name.

With twelve films (eight parts of the original Japanese franchise, three parts of the American version and one Korean remake), two TV shows, six manga adaptations and various video games, it would be pretty easy to turn “Smile” into a tangential release. The Ring franchises. Nevertheless, Smile intends to tell a familiar story with established images, but with an original twist and the potential for unique moments filled with horror. If done right, he may even have his own version of the infamous TV scene.