Smile is expanding thanks to a huge increase in sales abroad as it approaches $100 million worldwide — International Box Office

Paramount’s “Smile” is positively smiling from ear to ear, as the horror picture from director Parker Finn showed a wild 19 percent jump in survivals at the international box office in the second frame. Gross revenue for the weekend was $17.5 million in 61 markets for an offshore project worth $40 million and $89.9 million worldwide to date.

The overseas increase is literally staggering — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, weakened (albeit very slightly) in its second year. We hear that this photo is being promoted by word of mouth, and not according to a specific holiday/weather scenario.

The only new market that opened in this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at number 5 with $335,000 in 355,000 locations. In Mexico, the second session was good for $2 million, which is 26% more at the opening, in first place for the local cume is worth $4.2 million.

The UK also earned $2 million in its second year; grew by 25% compared to the opening and took first place. The local amount is $5.4 million.

Germany, perhaps, stands out the most, doubling its result for the first weekend. The current total is $3.4 million.

Other markets smiling Smile include France ($3.2 million / +8% compared to last weekend); Australia ($2.3 million/+43%) and Spain ($2.2 million/+51%).

Elsewhere, as previously reported, Universal/Working Title’s Ticket to Paradise had a strong fifth frame with $10.6 million. It is currently ahead of “The Lost City”, “Gucci House” and “Last Christmas” and has offshore revenue of $60.6 million before the domestic market opens on October 21.

This weekend, France opened with a million dollars. Mexico is also above comp. Italy was the clear number 1 with 800 thousand dollars. Hungary became the best market opening for any film starring Roberts or Clooney, starting in first place in the amount of 200 thousand dollars.

In holdings, the UK raised $7.5 million, Germany is at the same level, and Australia surpassed the lifetime of Last Christmas and House of Gucci with $8.6 million until Sunday.

From other news: New Line/Warner Bros’ Don’t Worry Darling earned $6.1 million in 66 markets during this session. It had a 45% drop in balances and debuted at number one in Australia for $2.2 million (including previews).

Meanwhile, TriStar Pictures/eOne’s “The Female King” expanded its overseas rollout this session, earning $5.4 million. To date, the international amount is $ 10 million, and the global amount is $ 64.1 million.

The UK (where eOne is released) was the leader in all new markets with $1.5 million (including pre-release versions). The Middle East (via SPRI) debuted with $1.3 million as a region, led by the United Arab Emirates with $500,000.

Business retention was strong, with Brazil down just 15% and France down just 18%.

In China, it’s pretty cute. A new entry last week dedicated to National Day and on the eve of the party congress, “Homecoming” added about $22 million for $162 million in two days. These are not strong numbers for the market.

MISCELLANEOUS UPDATED CUMES/WONDERFUL

Avatar Reissue (DIS): $3.9 million over the weekend (51 markets); $48.6 million in international traffic / $71.9 million worldwide

*Amsterdam (DIS): $3.5 million on weekends (30 markets); $3.5 million in international traffic / $10 million worldwide

DC League of Super-Pets (WB): $2.6 million over the weekend (70 markets); $106 million internationally / $198.5 million worldwide

Tad the Last Explorer and the Emerald Table (PAR): $2.3 million over the weekend (32 markets); $24 million

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (SNY/CRU): $2.1 million for a weekend without Japan; $73.4 million worldwide (former Japan)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (UNI): $1.4 million over the weekend (84 markets); $560 million in international traffic / $927.5 million worldwide

Where Crayfish Sing (SNY): $1.2 million over the weekend (33 markets); $45 million in international traffic / $135 million worldwide

Bullet Train (SNY): $1 million over the weekend (54 markets); $136 million / $238.2 million

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (UNI): US$761,000 for the weekend (21 markets); US$3.1 million in international traffic / US$13.5 million worldwide

Moonage Daydream (UNI): $402,000 over the weekend (38 markets); $6.1 million in international traffic / $9.9 million worldwide

Top Gun: Maverick (PAR): $1.3 million over the weekend (46 markets); $765.1 million internationally / $1.48 billion worldwide

*Denotes a new

