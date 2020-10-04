SMIC solution for Huawei Kirin processor! USA is engaged

Huawei is looking for a new way to hold on to the smartphone market after the P40 series. With the company’s Chinese chip manufacturer SMIC, which produces the Kirin 710A processor, the Huawei Kirin processor family can come back to life. However, the USA has also taken this company in a clamp.

SMIC move for Huawei Kirin processor family

In fact, the first alarm bells for SMIC started to ring at the beginning of last month. Due to the allegations that the company is producing chips for the Chinese army, the US wants to prevent the company from supplying parts from allied countries.

Finally, SMIC, which produces the Kirin 710A processor with 14 nm processor architecture for the Honor Play 4T for Huawei, does not have the technology to produce 7nm and 5nm processors. Judging by the information received, the company is trying to buy much more advanced liography equipment to have this technology.

Although SMIC is a Chinese company, the important equipment for processor technology is currently in the hands of the USA and its allied countries. It is also among the information that the Chinese company presented evidence that they have no ties with the Chinese military in the meeting with the US officials.

According to the report of Bloomberg, the USA plans to take control of all development processes carried out by the company in China. Such an intervention by the United States may spoil Huawei’s processor plans. Huawei is also pursuing an agreement with Taiwanese MediaTek. In short, the company, which plays to the leadership of the smartphone market, is trying to find a way out against all the pressures of US President Trump and his administration.

What do you think, can the Kirin processor family come up again after the Huawei P40 series? We are waiting your comments.



