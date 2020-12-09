Smellicopter detects live moth antennas

The Drone model, in which real moth antennas are integrated, can detect odors in the environment much faster than man-made sensors. Thus, early detection can be made.

Today, sensors are developed in many areas from temperature to pulse, ultrasound to wind, and manufacturers are working to achieve near-perfection. However, it never seems possible to be as perfect as human or animal sensors. That’s why researchers are trying to use live sensors.

What is the Smellicopter?

Washington University researchers have developed a Drone model in which they integrate real moth antennas. In this way, it can detect chemicals in the air and locate them, just like a moth.

It has been determined that antennae plucked from moths can survive for 4 hours. In the refrigerator, this time may increase a little more. Researchers placed very thin wires in the broken part of the antennae. These wires are also connected to an electrical circuit. Thus, it is aimed to measure the signals formed in the cells of the antennas in the best way.

It is stated that this antent structure was integrated into a Drone prototype called Smellicopter. A commercially available customizable Drone model was overhauled and the Smellicopter emerged. The drone model can also overcome obstacles.

While the antennas are alive, the Smellicopter flies and detects in the environment. Since the antennas respond perfectly to chemical odors, the intensities in the close vicinity can be noticed from the strength of the signals. When the antennas die completely, new ones are obtained.

Large speed differences were observed in the comparison of Smellcopter and man-made sensors. This shows that the sensing limbs of living beings will provide a great advantage in such matters.



