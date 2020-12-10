Smash Bros. Ultimate will reveal new character at TGA

Tonight we will meet all the winners of the 2020 Game Awards, and Nintendo will be very present at the event, not only competing in the main categories of the year, but also bringing at least one big ad!

This morning, the developer used his official Twitter account to increase fan hype and confirm that we will finally meet the next fighter in the second round of Super Smash Bros. DLCs. Ultimate, following the announcement of Min Min, from Arms, back in June.

“A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter will be revealed tonight at The Game Awards! Tune in to the broadcast, starting at 9 pm (in Brasília time zone), to prepare for the revelation!”

Remember that this is not the first time that Nintendo will use TGA as a platform to reveal its next fighter. Back in 2018, former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé took the stage to announce the Persona 5 crossover and the addition of Joker to the cast:

Who would you like to see as the next playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Comment below!



